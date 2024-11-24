Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -390.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,566.65. The trade was a 19.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

