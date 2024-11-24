ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ASML were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $672.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $744.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

