Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

