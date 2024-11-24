Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

