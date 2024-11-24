Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATXS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
