Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

