Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,575 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 677.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 42,058 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,241,000 after buying an additional 1,352,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,580,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,627,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWC opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

