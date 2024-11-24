Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,152 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 80.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 198,972 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 764,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 163,705 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

