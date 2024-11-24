Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 661 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 482,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.16 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

