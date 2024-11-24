Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

