Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 256.5% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 79,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

TPLC stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $45.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

