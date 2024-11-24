Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $123,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

