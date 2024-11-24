Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $1,359,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

