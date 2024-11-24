Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $151,000 Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

KTF opened at $9.86 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

