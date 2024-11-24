Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $181,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,757.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 546,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $136,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,783 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $53,752,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24,844.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

First Solar Stock Up 2.3 %

FSLR stock opened at $186.05 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.65 and a 200-day moving average of $225.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

