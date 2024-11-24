Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 190.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 141,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $124.90.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

