Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 135.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.29 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

