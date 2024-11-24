Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

