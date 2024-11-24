Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This trade represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $983.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

