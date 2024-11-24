Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,729 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 974,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 167,548 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $827,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $255,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.74 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

