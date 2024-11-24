Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,662 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

