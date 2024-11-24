B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 14,446 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,833,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,803,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

