B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 37,483 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $26.91.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other Coupang news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,007,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,038,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,449,739.23. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

