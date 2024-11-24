B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 15,830 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 8,431 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $443,049.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,669. This trade represents a 13.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,105. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

