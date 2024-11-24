B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.10 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $785,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 660,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

