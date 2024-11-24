B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $680,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $453.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.