B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $761,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,094,000 after buying an additional 2,275,381 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VICI Properties by 101.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,147 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,520,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,064,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,530,000 after purchasing an additional 751,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VICI opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

