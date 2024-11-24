B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $772,000 in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 186.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at $16,611,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Trading Up 2.1 %

ARM stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a PE ratio of 226.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

