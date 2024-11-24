B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $903,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,548,000 after acquiring an additional 256,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after acquiring an additional 477,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 794,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $73.18 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

