B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $935,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

