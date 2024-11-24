B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $971,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $2,612,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

