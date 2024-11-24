B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $160.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $551.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.73%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

