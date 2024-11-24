B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $36.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 27,176 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $979,423.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 883,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,593.16. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,330,920.64. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,873. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

