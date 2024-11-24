B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 48.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,456.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in DoorDash by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 7,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $1,356,440.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,085.58. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,753 shares of company stock worth $84,544,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $178.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.87, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

