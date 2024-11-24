B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 188,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

