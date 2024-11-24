B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.16% of Open Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 208.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth $70,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 24.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

LPRO stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $772.19 million, a P/E ratio of 215.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

