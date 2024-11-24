B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $284.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.25 and a 200-day moving average of $254.63. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $209.60 and a 12-month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

