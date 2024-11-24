B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 34,418 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

