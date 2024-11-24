B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 84,500 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Cosan Price Performance

NYSE:CSAN opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

