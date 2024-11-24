B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 8,946 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.