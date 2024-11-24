B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.5 %

AVY stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $187.93 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

