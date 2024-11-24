B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 111.5% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $4,351,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $126.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.