B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 35,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 362.1% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 108,629 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $3,908,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 53.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $1,207,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at $522,622.80. This trade represents a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,208. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,094,177 shares of company stock worth $36,353,666. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.