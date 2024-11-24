B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $35.91 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

