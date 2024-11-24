B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

