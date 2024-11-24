Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,865 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

EWC stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $43.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.