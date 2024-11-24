Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in MAG Silver by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in MAG Silver by 15.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 161.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,518,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.49 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

