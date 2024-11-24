Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 440.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 450,209 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 380,270 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 316.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 418,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 3,273.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 157,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

SB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

