Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $62,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at eBay

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

