Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

