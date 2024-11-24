Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

