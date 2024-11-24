Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.